Tour de France: Anti-Christian tags on the cycling track

The Tour de France started yesterday from Nice with anti-Christian signs on the cycling track.

A reader of L’Observatoire de la Christianophobie sent the photos to the newspaper that were taken at the competition which depict anti-Christian symbols and paintings on the road.

One of the pictures shows a scored cross with the inscription: “bad religion’. Another depicts a devil with a pitchfork and a satanic star with the words: “pleased to meet you”.

The photos were taken at Col de Glières, commune of Grand-Bornand, today attached to Glières-Val -de-Borne (Haute-Savoie).

Photos: L’Observatoire de la Christianophobie